The 2025 Wenatchee Valley Misawa Sister City Association is holding an open house Nov. 10.

Get our free mobile app

The Association said it will hear delegates' stories from the recent 2025 Delegation to Misawa, and guests will hear the association's goals for 2026.

You can learn learn how you can support the ongoing friendship between the Wenatchee Valley and Misawa, Japan. There will also be a screening of "Miss Veedol: The Spirit of Wenatchee."

Every year, a selection of delegates from Misawa, Japan, visit Wenatchee for the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival.

The tradition dates back to the landing of the Miss Veedol aircraft, the first airplane to fly non-stop across the Pacific Ocean. Clyde Pangborn and Hugh Herndon made a belly landing because the landing gear failed.

No registration is required for the Open House, which starts at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 10 at the Pybus Markets Events room.