Leaders from British Columbia, Washington, and Oregon have signed a Memorandum of Reaffirmation at the Cascadia Innovation Corridor conference, renewing and expanding their cross-border collaboration. The agreement builds on prior Washington–British Columbia memoranda from 2016 and 2018 and formally includes Oregon for the first time.

Get our free mobile app

The partnership focuses on advancing innovation, housing affordability, sustainability, transportation connectivity—including high-speed rail—and economic development across the Pacific Northwest. Key areas of cooperation include data analytics, artificial intelligence, and advanced computing to strengthen Cascadia’s global competitiveness.

British Columbia Premier David Eby highlighted the region’s strength through collaboration, while Washington Governor Bob Ferguson and Oregon Governor Kotek emphasized shared goals of economic growth, housing, and connectivity.

Despite recent U.S.–Canada trade tensions, the renewed partnership underscores the region’s commitment to work together on long-term prosperity and innovation.