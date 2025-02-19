Seattle Game Studio Team Who Worked With Marvel Shut Down

The gaming industry is in a weird spot right now.

Certain games are released and then squashed and killed within weeks.

Others are released to positive reviews, but then there are some shady practices with those reviews and agendas, and then studios are gutted.

Then you have a situation like the one that the Marvel Rivals game is in, where the game launched, lots of positive fan feedback, expansions are planned, and then out of nowhere, staff cuts start happening.

This is the case for the Seattle-based design team NetEase, who worked on the popular Marvel video game.

According to the Marvel Rivals game director, Thaddeus Sasser, on his LinkedIn page:

This is such a weird industry...



My stellar, talented team just helped deliver an incredibly successful new franchise in Marvel Rivals for NetEase Games...



...and were just laid off!

- Thaddeus Sasser (LinkedIN)

He continued in his post with a more hopeful, upbeat message about finding new jobs for the incredible people who worked with him.

Other groups who have worked on the Marvel game have come to the same fate, according to IGN, which has caused a bit of a backlash online, with players leaving negative reviews and some even deciding to drop the game.

Devs Are People, not to be thrown away after exemplar work for a couple bucks. – Steam Review via IGN.



Do you play this game? Would you stop playing again when the workers are let go? Do you buy the explanation given for the layoffs?

Do you think this was standard 'contract work' and the world moves on? Remember, this type of thing has been hitting the gaming industry more often than not in recent years. Tap the App and let us know your thoughts.

