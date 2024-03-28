From Cars To Stars: 9 Fun Activities To Do in Tacoma, Washington

There are many great shows and concerts coming up in the Tacoma area, but who wants to make all the hassle and drive all that way for JUST a concert?

Yes, if the show is that good, then it’ll be well worth the trek, but if you can get more bang for your travel time, why wouldn’t you?

We reached out to our audience to find out, “What’s fun to do in Tacoma?” The answers we got were informative and ridiculous, and some were kind of mean, although truthful to certain people.

Some of the more negative comments were suggestions like “Leave,” “Don’t inhale,” “Crack & other drugs,” “Try not to get shot,” “Have your car broken into,” and “Survive!”



To the few people who feel this way, just remember, every place has good and bad parts. A city is built on its pros and cons, but if we promote the positives while working on the negatives, things can change. Easier said than done, I know, but it is something to strive for.

Focusing on Tacoma, Charles takes the optimistic approach!

“I lived in Tacoma for 18 years, and there’s always something to do there. I’ll be moving back one day!” – Charles Reichensperger Sr.

9 Fun Activities To Do In Tacoma, WA We asked our listeners what their favorite activities were to do in Tacoma, and these are the top responses. Gallery Credit: tsm/Timmy!

What do you think of our list? What do you enjoy doing in Tacoma? Tap the App and let us know!

