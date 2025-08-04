Which areas in Washington are the most dog-friendly? Whether your family includes kids with two and four legs, or just a couple who wanted to avoid diapers and driver's education and opted for a 'fur baby', we know which areas of the Evergreen State are better for tail-wagging families.

I've might have made this comment before (since I love writing about dogs, and namely my little buddy Rusty), but I've always hated the term "Fur Baby" because that implies that my dog thinks of me as his "Skin Daddy" and that just sounds wrong, but that's a topic I'm sure I'll bring up again at a future time.

Yakima Is Dog-Welcoming, but Not #1

Where I live in Yakima (Central Washington), there are a lot of great places that are accommodating to our four-legged friends, and our Yakima Humane Society animal rescue does an amazing job.

dog on the back of a couch tsm/Timmy! loading...

Our biggest downfall when it comes to the treatment of our pets, is that our emergency 24/7 veterinarian clinic, which sadly closed a few years ago. Besides that, Yakima County is a pretty 'dog-welcoming' place.

fluffy white dog running in the grass. tsm/Timmy! loading...

Skagit County Is Washington’s Top Dog

But it's not the best in Washington. Thanks to the fine folks at Rexmont Real Estate and their fact-sniffing hounds, we know that Skagit County is the Top Dog for dog owners in Washington because of its high number of trails and high number of veterinarian jobs.

Looking at dog-friendly activities, outdoor spaces, services, veterinary jobs, and other data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, BringFido, and AllTrails, they were able to rank the different regions in Washington and score them.

two dogs looking up at the sky Camilo Fierro via Unsplash loading...

Full Ranking: 8 Most Dog-Friendly Areas in Washington

1 – Mount Vernon / Anacortes (Skagit County)

2 - Bellingham

3 – Bremerton / Silverdale

4 – Olympia / Tumwater

5 – Seattle / Tacoma / Bellevue

6 – Spokane

7 – Yakima

8 – Tri-Cities

For more of the breakdown, you can check out 425Magazine.com.

