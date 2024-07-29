SR-20 Back Open With Pilot Cars & Traffic Delays Due To Easy Fire

State Route 20 over the North Cascades has fully reopened after being partially closed for a week due to the Easy Fire.

A nine-mile stretch of the road between Granite Creek (milepost 148) and the Easy Pass Trailhead (milepost 157) reopened on Friday (July 26) after being shut down due to hazards presented by the now 528-acre blaze that's burning about 17 miles west of Mazama.

Washington State Department of Transportation (DOT)spokesperson, Lauren Loebsack, says that while the road has reopened, travelers will still experience fire and DOT crews in the area.

"During the days there will be pilot car-guided traffic through a six-mile section of roadway because the fire teams need space to be able to stage for continuing fire mitigation in the area. They are busy snagging trees and brushing and could be doing some backburns soon."

Loebsack says travelers should also expect delays during daytime hours when the pilot car is present.

"It'll probably be about thirty-minute delays to move folks in that other lane with the pilot cars. There are no shortcuts on (U.S.) Forest Service roads and people should never pass the pilot car."

The DOT will be operating pilot cars between 7 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. in the affected area but not at night and says the road could close again at any time due to fire activity.

The blaze has been causing concerns about the possibility of trees, rocks, and debris falling on the highway, but Loebsack says no major damage has been reported.