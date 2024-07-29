Wenatchee Pet of the Week &#8220;Doug&#8221; Was a Stray but He Needs a Furever Home

Meet Doug, the WVHS Pet of the Week

Meet sweet 7-year-old Doug, a little bundle of joy who thrives on human company and adores cuddling up with his favorite people.

Doug  arrived at Wenatchee Valley Humane Society (WVHS) as a stray with a story  that would touch your heart. Despite being hard of hearing and slightly blind, Doug is always all smiles when he's among friends.

Doug has a heart bigger than his petite size and he's guaranteed to bring endless love and companionship to his new family.

If you can provide a furever home for Doug, WVHS is open for adoptions Thursday through Tuesday, 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The shelter is closed on Wednesdays, except for adoptions by appointment.

  • Breed: Chihuahua
  • Age: 7 years
  • Sex: Male
  • Animal ID: WVHS-A-25540

