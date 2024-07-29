Wenatchee Pet of the Week “Doug” Was a Stray but He Needs a Furever Home
Meet sweet 7-year-old Doug, a little bundle of joy who thrives on human company and adores cuddling up with his favorite people.
Doug arrived at Wenatchee Valley Humane Society (WVHS) as a stray with a story that would touch your heart. Despite being hard of hearing and slightly blind, Doug is always all smiles when he's among friends.
Doug has a heart bigger than his petite size and he's guaranteed to bring endless love and companionship to his new family.
If you can provide a furever home for Doug, WVHS is open for adoptions Thursday through Tuesday, 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The shelter is closed on Wednesdays, except for adoptions by appointment.
Doug
- Breed: Chihuahua
- Age: 7 years
- Sex: Male
- Animal ID: WVHS-A-25540
