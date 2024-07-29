U.S. women captured gold in the 3x3 or three on three basketball at the event's Olympic debut in the Tokyo games in 2021.

Wenatchee, WA native Hailey Van Lith, who starred at Cashmere High School and is entering her final year of a stellar college career that has taken her from Louisville to LSU and now TCU this fall, will represent Team USA in 3x3 Basketball.

The 3x3 version of basketball is the most widely seen version on playgrounds and in gyms. If you love playing the game, you have played three on three.

The competition begins July 30th and continues with the medal games scheduled for August. 5th

3x3 competition will be played at Place de la Concorde, the open-air arena in Paris. Skateboarding, BMX freestyle and breaking, (break dancing, yes- making it's Olympic debut) will also be held t Place de la Concorde.

When is the U.S. Women's 3x3 Basketball squad playing?

(All times are Pacific Time Zone)

July 30 vs. Germany (8 a.m.)

July 31 vs. Azerbaijan (12:30 p.m.)

Aug. 1 vs. Spain (12:30 p.m.)

Aug. 1 vs. Australia (4 p.m.)

Aug. 2 vs. France (4 a.m.)

Aug. 2 vs. Canada (9 p.m.)

Aug. 3 vs. China (10:05 a.m.)

Follow this link to check listings for TV or digital only broadcasts

Who is on the U.S. Women's 3x3 Basketball Squad?

(L to R) Rhyne Howard, Hailey Van Lith, Cierra Burdick and Dearica Hamby Getty Images (L to R) Rhyne Howard, Hailey Van Lith, Cierra Burdick and Dearica Hamby Getty Images loading...

3x3 Women's Roster Bio's via (ESPN)

Deanna Hamby is a replacement for Cameron Brink who was named to the team but suffered an injury to her ACL

(L to R) Rhyne Howard, Cierra Burdick, Hailey Van Lith and Dearica Hamby Getty Images (L to R) Rhyne Howard, Cierra Burdick, Hailey Van Lith and Dearica Hamby Getty Images loading...

What is the tournament format and rules for 3x3 Olympic basketball?

All eight teams play each other during pool play, teams will be ranked based on their records. The top two teams advance to the semifinals, the bottom two are eliminated. The other four teams compete in a play-in round (#3 vs. #6, #4 vs. #5), winners advance to the semifinals. Winners of the two semifinal games advance to the gold medal game on Aug. 5th, losers play for bronze.

3x3 Game Rules

Just like three on three basketball, the first team to score 21 points wins but you don't have to win by two points.

There is also a 10 minute game clock so whichever team leads when time expires is the winner.

There is no 3 point arc. Made shots from outside the arc are worth just two points, while free throws and shots made inside the arc are worth one point.

The 3x3 game is a half court game measuring 11 meters by 15 meters.

The 3x3 game ball weighs the same as the one used in 5-on-5 international competitions at 620 grams but is a a couple of centimeters smaller in diameter (72.39 centimeters compared to 74.93 centimeters) than the 5 on 5 game ball.

