Inattentive Semi Driver Causes Collision Near Moses Lake

A non-injury collision in Grant County is being attributed to inattentive driving. The incident took place several miles east of Moses Lake.

The following account was relayed by the Washington State Patrol.

Shortly before 3:50 p.m. on Saturday, 26-year-old Dennis Miller, of Tacoma, was eastbound in his semitruck on Interstate 90.

Miller veered onto the shoulder of lane two; he then struck a DOT cable barrier before overcorrecting into lane one.

At that point Miller's truck came to rest against the cable barrier "with its trailer tipped on its side while the cab remained upright."

Miller was evidently not impaired by drugs or alcohol; the WSP has already ruled that out.

Nor did he sustain any injuries. His seatbelt was fastened at the time of the incident.

Miller, does, however, face charges of second-degree negligent driving.