Washington State agencies are relaunching the “Secure Your Load, Save a Life” campaign to help keep our roadways and communities clean and, more importantly, to help prevent crashes, injuries, and possibly even death.

This campaign will include statewide patrols plus public outreach to remind drivers who are hauling loads to make sure they’re secure.

Unsecured Loads & My Experience in Central Washington

Last month, as I was driving from Yakima to Naches to visit my father, just past Gleed on Hwy 12, a truck hauling cardboard lost a couple of pieces, and they took off like a kite. Luckily for me, they flew off to the right and off the road.

Then there is the ‘non-incident’ I witnessed on 40th Ave heading north from Washington towards Tieton Drive. A Chrysler PT Cruiser looked to be on their way to a lake because they had several water inflatables tied to the top of their car, flapping in the wind. One Flew vertical, but, luckily, their rope went through the handles because their top ropes didn’t keep it from getting caught in the wind. It could have been very bad (and hopefully, they weren’t traveling under any low bridges).

truck mirror Lisa Bresler on Unsplash loading...

These are just two examples of 100s of incidents that could impact Washington drivers every day! Last year, it was reported that unsecured loads caused 337 crashes and 32 injuries.

This is the 5th year of the Secure Your Load, Save A Life campaign, led by the Washington State Department of Ecology (Ecology) along with the Washington State Patrol (WSP), Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), and the Washington Traffic Safety Commission (WTSC).

“Keeping Washington’s roads safe and clean takes all of us; a small action like strapping down your cargo can make a big difference in preventing crashes, protecting the environment, and reducing litter.”

- Casey Sixkiller, director of the Washington Department of Ecology.

The Litter Impact on Washington State Because of Unsecured Loads

When you look at the environmental aspect of unsecured loads, over 6.4 million pounds of litter was collected by WSDOT & Ecology, which is just a tiny bit of the 26 million pounds accumulated every year, and nearly 40% of that litter comes from unsecured loads.

trees and grass, with garbage scattered around. Ginger Jordan on Unsplash loading...

While raising awareness, Ecology is also helping people out with free cargo nets and ratchet straps at community events in Whatcom, Pierce, and Whitman counties. Eighty different hardware stores statewide will be offering best practices when hauling loads, and NAPA Auto Parts will offer a 15% discount voucher on tie-down equipment.

The Legal Ramifications of An Unsecured Load in Washington

Going on NOW through the first 3 weeks of June, WSP will be conducting emphasis patrols, looking for unsecured loads. Last year, more than 5,300 drivers were contacted, and 532 citations were issued for unsecured vehicle loads.

Fines can range from $50 to $5,000, with stiffer penalties for any property damage or injury, with possible criminal charges being implemented in serious cases.

Truck with tailgate open and wood chips everywhere. Erik Mclean on Unsplash loading...

If you see an unsecured load or something fall from a vehicle, call 911. For more information, visit SecureLoadsWa.org.

If you’d like to help clean up the community, you can learn more here and even Adopt-A-Highway with WSDOT’s volunteer program.

