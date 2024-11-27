Four Vehicles Involved In Two Crashes Near Dryden

Traffic on U.S. Highways 2 & 97 was snarled early Wednesday after two separate crashes involving a total of four vehicles occurred.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeremy Weber says it began at around 5 a.m. near Dryden when a motorist struck a bull elk that was crossing the roadway.

"It's horrible to hit a deer, but when you hit an elk, it causes significant damage."

The vehicle was totaled and the collision, which blocked the right lanes of the highway, created a subsequent accident when a semi truck struck two vehicles after failing to slow down through the scene of the initial wreck.

Weber says another motorist almost caused a third collision after troopers arrived.

"He kinda stopped in the middle of the roadway when we had one lane blocked off and almost caused another crash. Then he swerved over and almost hit the guardrail. So Trooper Raybur immediately went after him and stopped him and we arrested him for DUI at 5:15 in the morning."

Weber says the driver of the semi truck was cited for driving too fast for conditions in causing the three-vehicle crash.

He adds that the region's elk population appears to be migrating through the Dryden area earlier than usual this year and drivers should be especially vigilant for their presence.

Traffic on the highway was slowed for nearly two hours while investigators worked the scene and cleared the wreckage.

No injuries were reported as a result of either collision or the DUI arrest.