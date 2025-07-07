Driver in I-90 Crash Near Ellensburg Succumbs to Injuries
The Washington State Patrol reports a driver from Hawaii has died as a result of his injuries from a single-vehicle accident in Kittitas County on June 26th.
39-year-old Ryan C. Thurner of Kailua Kona, Hawai'i died Thursday, July 3rd at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland where he was treated after crashing into a rock wall on I-90, twenty miles east of Ellensburg.
It is unknown if the victim was wearing a seatbelt but Troopers suspected Thurner of being intoxicated when the collision occurred.
