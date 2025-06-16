A Warden man has injuries after a three-vehicle accident in Grant County late Friday afternoon.

The Washington State Patrol says it happened at around 5:20 p.m. on State Route 17 about nine miles south of Moses Lake when a sedan driven by 17-year-old Gideon E. Tuller rear-ended another sedan driven by 72-year-old Serafin Corona, who was injured and transported to Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake.

The impact of the collision also forced Corona's vehicle to strike the rear end of station wagon driven by 60-year-old Silvino S. Hernandez, who along with Tuller and four other passengers involved in the accident was uninjured.

One passenger in Hernandez's vehicle, 58-year-old Angela Hernandez-Espinoza, was transported to Samaritan Hospital as a precautionary measure.

Troopers say Tuller was cited for causing the chain-reaction collision by following too closely when the other two vehicles involved has slowed to yield to an emergency vehicle.

A State Patrol report indicates impairment was not a factor in the accident, which slowed traffic on the highway for about an hour.