Moses Lake Burglary Suspect Jailed After Alleged Scuffle With Officers
A Grant County man is in jail after police say he scuffled with officers after attempting to burglarize a Moses Lake business last week.
The Moses Lake Police Department says officers responded to reports of a possible break-in on Beacon Road Northeast at around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 11, and arrived at the scene to find a man inside a fenced area on private property on the exterior of the business.
When ordered to halt, the suspect - 37-year-old Chad Faircloth of Moses Lake, reportedly fled, leading police on a foot pursuit which covered several blocks before he was taken to the ground by officers.
Investigators say Faircloth then fought with officers as they attempted to arrest him, but after a brief struggle, he was eventually subdued and taken into custody.
Faircloth was booked into the Grant County Jail for second-degree burglary and resisting arrest.
Officials with the Moses Lake Police Department did not indicate if any officers were injured during the incident.
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