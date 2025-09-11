WA State Patrol Settles Lawsuit For $42K Over Vacated DUI Arrest

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) has settled a lawsuit with a Seattle woman over her arrest for DUI near Chelan last year.

The tort claim, which was settled for $42,500 on Sept. 5, was filed by East Wenatchee attorney John Brangwin on behalf of Kristin Quinlan, who was arrested in May, 2024 after she allegedly refused to submit to field sobriety tests for WSP Trooper Travis Cunningham following a traffic stop for a non-moving violation on State Route 150.

When two subsequent breath tests revealed Quinlan's blood-alcohol content was apparently well below Washington's threshold for intoxication (0.08%) at 0.006% and 0.008% respectively, Cunningham determined the results required further review and issued Quinlan a criminal citation for drunk driving.

Two months later, the citation was dismissed in Chelan County District Court by Judge Jon Volyn, who found Cunningham's observations that Quinlan was intoxicated on the night of her arrest ran contradictory to video evidence captured by the State Patrol, noting her speech, mannerisms, and bodily movements were not consistent with inebriation, and that she also lacked having glassy or bloodshot eyes.

In November, Brangwin filed suit against WSP and Trooper Cunningham was fully cleared of any wrongdoing after an investigation by the agency.

Quinlan was arrested during a High Visibility Enforcement (HiVE) patrol, which are conducted by WSP several times annually during specific periods when more intoxicated drivers are statistically known to be on the roadway.

It's Brangwin's contention that such efforts are part of a consistent pattern by WSP to pressure their troopers in the field to make more arrests than are necessary for DUI.

The State Patrol has denied these accusations and countered them by saying their only goals are to keep Washington drivers safe by properly enforcing all current state laws.

Trooper Cunningham received the 2024 Chief Will Bachofner Award in May, which is a distinction given to WSP troopers who exemplify a dedication and excellence in their service.

The settlement was announced in a press release by Brangwin's law firm, Woods, Brangwin & Patton PLLC, last week.