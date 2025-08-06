A high-speed pursuit ended with an arrest near Warden late Monday night.

Chase Began in Adams County

Moses Lake Police Department said they assisted the Othello Police Department in pursuing a vehicle northbound on State Route 17 around 9 p.m. for a chase that started in Adams County.

The driver, Ricardo Silva, reportedly collided with another car near the intersection of SR 17 and Road 10 Southeast around 9:20 p.m.

Driver Faces Multiple Charges

Authorities say they received calls of an impaired driver allegedly involved in a hit-and-run collision earlier in the evening. Police took Silva into custody around 12:25 a.m. Tuesday. He faces charges of attempting to elude, DUI, and driving with a suspended license.

Investigators are considering adding charges of disorderly conduct, weapons violations, and traffic offenses.

There were no injuries reported as a result of the collision ending the pursuit. The case remains under investigation.