A semi tipped over near the George Sellar bridge is causing major delays this afternoon.

Get our free mobile app

Wenatchee Police Department Sgt. Kevin Battis said it happened around 2:30 p.m. when a semi tipped and spilled a load of scrap metal in the eastbound lanes.

Emergency vehicles are on scene at the bridge and traffic is moving slowly and backed up throughout Wenatchee.

The estimated time to restoration is around 7 p.m.

RiverCom also said a crash occurred on the Odabashin bridge at around 5:45 p.m. and caused more congestion to a bridge already seeing an influx of drivers avoiding the Sellars Bridge. Crews mopped up that accident within a half-hour.