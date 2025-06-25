A juvenile is in police custody following a three-vehicle hit-and-run accident in East Wenatchee on Monday night.

The East Wenatchee Police Department says it happened at the intersection of State Route 28/Sunset Highway and East Ninth Street at around 7 p.m. when the juvenile driver of a sedan caused the accident by failing to yield the right of way.

The juvenile driver of the causing vehicle then reportedly fled the scene along with two other juveniles who were passengers in the vehicle.

All three juveniles were located a short time later, and the driver was placed under arrest and transported to Confluence Health Hospital in Wenatchee for treatment of injuries.

As of Tuesday, the driver was still hospitalized and had yet to be booked into the Chelan County Juvenile Justice Center on suspicion of hit-and-run and DUI.