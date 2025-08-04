Two men have injuries following a single-vehicle accident in Grant County early Monday.

The Washington State Patrol says it happened at around 3:30 a.m. on State Route 28 about a mile south of Ephrata when a sedan driven by 27-year-old Daniel A. Castillo of Ephrata went off the roadway and crashed into a ditch.

Castillo and his passenger, 22-year-old John A. Beatty of Hartline, were both injured in the wreck and transported to Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake for treatment.

Troopers say Castillo while driving under the influence and caused the accident by falling asleep at the wheel.

He was charged with vehicular assault and DUI.