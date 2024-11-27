Orting Woman Jailed In Grant County Following High-Speed Pursuit

An Orting woman is behind bars in Grant County after police say she led them on a high speed pursuit on Interstate-90 last Saturday.

The Washington State Patrol says it began at around 10 p.m. when a trooper attempted to pull over 44-year-old Stacey McCarthy for speeding, but she fled and initiated a westbound chase with speeds reaching in excess of 100 mph.

After pursuing McCarthy for approximately nine miles, deputies deployed spike strips to disable her vehicle, and the chase finally ended near Ritzville.

McCarthy was arrested and booked on charges of felony eluding and several outstanding warrants.

No one was injured during the pursuit, and no damage to any vehicles or other property was reported.