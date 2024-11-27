Chelan PUD Image: Chelan PUD Journeyman Lineman Phillip Weller is shown in front of an uprooted tree in Snohomish County, WA.

Chelan PUD line crews have returned home from Snohomish County, where they helped repair damaged powerlines and restore power knocked out in the "bomb cyclone" that wreaked havoc throughout western Washington last week.

Chelan PUD Senior Communication Strategist Rachel Hansen says eight Chelan PUD linemen and two apprentices were sent as part of a mutual aid agreement.

Snohomish PUD replaced over 120 electrical poles, according to The Herald.

The Chelan PUD team returned this week and are back home for Thanksgiving.

The Puget Sound and Cascade foothills recovery efforts follow what has been described as some of the worst damages utility crews have encountered in decades.

At least two people died as a result of the "bomb cyclone" that ripped through western Washington November 19th and 20th disrupting power for at least 600,000 people

A woman was struck by a tree and killed, according to the Bellevue Fire Department.

Another woman died when a large tree fell on a homeless encampment in Lynnwood.

Harborview Medical Center told KOMO News at least five people were hospitalized with injuries related to the storm. One suffered critical injuries.

