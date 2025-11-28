It appears that Costco’s changes to bring in customer self-checkout lanes were a misstep, and that the huge “Warehouse” store chain is slowly reversing course, but at the same time offering a new way for customers to check out faster.

Costco Changes in Washington?

When the self-checkouts were introduced in Washington area Costco stores in 2020, many loved them. Many did not.

My wife was one of those who had no problem grabbing and going when she just had one or two items. I was a frustrated one, with a cart full, and heavy stuff that I would take off the cart, not know where to put them, and end up having to have a worker come and explain stuff to me like I’m a toddler (which, to be fair, in that moment, I pretty much was).

costco building Marcus Reubenstein via Unsplash loading...

Apparently, I wasn’t the only one who didn’t care for it, because Costco has quietly changed that part of the checkout process.

The New Checkout Plan For Costco

As the self-checkouts are being phased out, the human worker is coming back, and a new “enhanced checkout technology,” according to CEO Ron Vachris, during the warehouse Club’s earnings call, and shared by The Street.

“This is speeding up the checkout process by allowing our employees to scan small- and medium-sized transactions while the member is still in line. So upon reaching the cashier, nothing has to be removed from the cart, and only payment is needed.”

Will this help speed up the checkout process or cause further confusion at checkout? Only time will tell, as the company starts rolling this out in their stores in Washington and nation wide.

upclose look at handles of costco carts. Gibblesmash asdf via Unsplash loading...

