Our country is divided politically. That’s no secret to anyone. We even are deeply divided in the Evergreen state of Washington. Once again, not a big surprise to anyone. But what is surprising his how divided the individual counties inside Washington are. We have the breakdown of the 12 most politically divided counties in Washington below.

Red Vs Blue & Family Vs Family

While visiting my dad this past weekend, the topic turned to politics. Usually we can either agree to disagree, or find common ground and laugh at the situation.

Photo by diana kereselidze on Unsplash newspaper article

Many times we point out topics of hypocrisy (on both major sides) and can usually laugh it off (or shake our heads in disbelief over the sheer absurdity of some of the decisions).

This last visit brought up the topic of UFC and the White House. Part of the conversation was how it was cool, other part of the conversation was how it can be seen as a disgrace, that the seat of power of our country had been reduced to a 3-ring-circus.



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Words were said, points were made, laughs were had, and we finally agreed (after a lengthy conversation) that that was a once in a lifetime thing that will PROBABLY never happen again.

READ MORE: Seattle Politics Gets The Puppet Treatment & IT'S HILARIOUS!

We found common ground, which would be nice if everyone could in our debates. Because when you really break it down, we all have more in common than differences. If only our Washington counties could find the common ground.