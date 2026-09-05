Washington’s Data Center Debate Is Heating Up

AI is growing, and the data centers needed to continue that growth are growing in the evergreen state, too, with Washington setting a record for data center leasing (2nd year in a row), according to CBRE.com. Is that a record to be proud of? In power usage, no, but in jobs, tax revenue, and economic growth, sure.

Washington State Restrictions on Data Centers

Two major bills have passed in Seattle, which, in my opinion, are a good thing, making sure one of the major areas in our state can crawl before it runs (in regards to data centers).

Geoffrey Moffett via Unsplash data center building.

Council Bill 121214 has new data centers freezing for a year while an impact study is done, and Resolution 32204 is a little more complicated.

“A strict policy framework based on Seattle values for handling data center proposals. It directs departments and the Mayor’s Office to analyze how these high-density computing facilities impact Seattle’s electrical grid capacity, water usage, utility rates, land use, local jobs, and public health." - Council.Seattle.Gov

Broader Washington Data Center Legislature

In areas outside of Seattle, there has been continued talk on Data Centers and the impact on Washington, including House Bill 2515, which passed the House but didn’t get through the Senate. That bill would have focused on electric utilities creating policies to better regulate and deal with high-energy-use facilities, among other requirements (including focusing on renewable energy).

Myths About Data Centers In Washington

There has been a lot of back-and-forth talk about data centers and the impact they have on our environment, as well as our local and state economies. Myth versus reality.

According to ProtectingTaxPayers.org, two big concerns are myths.

Water Usage: Many believe that they use a lot of water, but data centers in Washington only accounted for .6% of all the water consumed in 2025.



Giphy.com

Electricity Usage: Many believe that data centers are becoming a huge drain on our electrical grid, using enormous amounts of power, whereas in 2025, data centers in Washington were only responsible for 4.1% of all the electricity used.

With these stats, has your stance changed on Data Centers? For or against? Why and why not? Tap the App and share your thoughts.

Photo by Christina @ wocintechchat.com M on Unsplash woman in black top using Surface laptop