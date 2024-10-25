Poll: Would You Do Away With Property Tax In Washington?

Do you ever really own your stuff?

With all the talk in the digital media world dealing with movies and music, unless you buy the actual CD or movie, you’re only paying for a license.

If the license ever goes away, you lose access to “your” movies, music, games, etc.

Possessions and “stuff” is one thing, but what about your home? Your house?

Do you ever really own it? Sure, you can pay it off from the bank, but do you still own it? In a world where property taxes exist, many would say, “No. No, you don’t!”

calculator, keys, a vote button, and a tag that says property tax. Canva loading...

What if property taxes were to go away? That might happen (although knowing the government’s history on things like taxes seems unlikely).

When voters in North Dakota go to cast their ballots, one item they’ll be voting on is called “Measure 4,” which would repeal the state’s property tax and stop cities from starting new types of property taxes.

When I read about this, my jaw dropped! Could this really happen? What would it mean?

If the measure passes in North Dakota, it could lead to other states taking similar steps.

What do Property Taxes Pay For?

According to the “Homeowner’s Guide to Property Tax” via Washington’s Department of Revenue, roughly 30% of our state and local taxes come from property tax.

That money is used to help public schools, fire departments, libraries, parks, and recreation.

This is where I’m going to sound negative, but I have no children, and I’m not impressed by what I’ve been seeing coming out of public schools since the pandemic; the few times I’ve wanted to visit a park, it has been closed, or I have to have a discover pass.

Not to mention, it seems like every time I turn around, I hear about another school levy that needs to be passed. Are the schools even getting the money from the property tax?



Giphy.com

I do love and support our libraries and our fire departments. Especially during fire season in Washington we need them!

But I think I’d love to see a measure like North Dakota’s on the ballot here in Washington. But, if it passed would the state even allow it? Remember our cheap car tabs issue?

Take our poll and let us know if you’d like to vote on property tax.

Tap the App and send us a message letting us know if you’re pro-property tax or against it.

