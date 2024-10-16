E Wenatchee Lawyer Settles Suit With State Patrol For $58K

An East Wenatchee attorney has settled his lawsuit against the Washington State Patrol for over $58,000.

John Brangwin filed the suit in 2023 after he claimed the Patrol violated the state's Public Records Act the previous year when he'd requested information from the agency.

Brangwin, who specializes in DUI defense, reportedly asked for a roster of troopers assigned to North Central Washington, along with their contact information and photographs.

Get our free mobile app

It then took the Patrol 75 days to provide the information, which was also missing some of the requested photos.

The lawsuit also revealed internal messages from the head of the Patrol's public records division which included disparaging remarks about Brangwin.

It also came to light that the same records requested by Brangwin had been provided to prosecutors without any delays.

The settlement does not include the admission of any malice by the State Patrol.

Details of the settlement were provided in press release from the firm Woods, Brangwin & Bratton, PLLC.