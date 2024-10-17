Fall Colors Peaking In NCW

The colors of Autumn are peaking in Washington, and many people are flocking to the state's forestlands to catch a glimpse of Mother Nature's striking displays before her leaves hit the ground.

At higher elevations, larch tree needles have turned to golden brown, while at lower altitudes there are pockets of yellow, orange, and red leaves on a variety of trees.

Spokesperson Robin DeMario of the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest says there are plenty of nearby places to find fall colors.

"Head towards Tumwater Canyon, Little Wenatchee drainage, the White River area, the Teanaway area near Cle Elum, and the mountain passes. You can also contact ranger district offices for suggestions on where fall colors might be located."

The Silver Falls Trail on the Entiat Ranger District is also highly recommended for a hike amongst the autumn leaves.

DeMario says no matter where you go to take in fall colors, make sure you're well prepared.

"Remember to wear shoes with good traction if hiking on leaf covered trails. With just a little bit of rain these leaf strewn trails can become very slippery, so take care."

DeMario also reminds forest visitors to check the weather forecast before heading out and to wear appropriate clothing for all weather conditions.