The Chelan County Sheriff's Office arrested a suspected drug dealer late Tuesday afternoon who was wanted on outstanding warrants.

Chief Ryan Moody says detectives from the Columbia River Drug Task Force arrested 30 year old Osvaldo Verduzco-Mendoza, who was spotted driving on Wenatchee Avenue and feared he may be armed.

Members of the East Cascade SWAT Team were called in to assist and stopped Verduzco-Mendoza who attempted to flee in his vehicle but was apprehended without further incident in the vicinity of Benton Street after officers deployed "pursuit intervention techniques" tp prevent an escape or police chase scenario.

Moody says Verduzco-Mendoza is a known gang member and he was in possession of fentanyl powder, methamphetamine, and illegal prescription pills at the time of his arrest.

He has been booked into the Chelan County Regional Justice Center on his outstanding felony and misdemeanor warrants and is facing charges for assault 2nd degree, eluding and three counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

