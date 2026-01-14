What are the things you’ve stopped caring about? Things that you try to go above and beyond about. Certain people and things that you bend over backwards to accommodate. Well, to many people, things are about to change this year, and we know the 10 things we’ve just stopped caring about.

Am I Able To Stop Caring?

There was a situation here at work where I brought it to the attention of one of our other “leads”. Not my boss, but still a person in charge. I was informed that that particular issue can’t be helped, and it blew my mind.

man rubbing his eyes Towfiqu Barbhuiya via Unsplash loading...

As I walked away down the hallway, I said out loud to one of my other co-workers, a lead from a different department, “Jay, how do I stop caring?” To which Jay yelled back, “Alcohol helps.”

I’m not telling anyone to seek out that type of remedy for your problems, but if you’re like me, you bust your butt to help out everyone and everyone. In ways, it makes you feel better by helping others. On a more psychological front, it might be easier to fix other people’s problems than to work on your own.

via Unsplash via Unsplash loading...

But for the little things, and going the extra mile for others, many in Washington, and around the country, have just decided to “quietly stop caring,” and it brought a lot of discussion on a Reddit thread.

Check out the these 10 answers below, Tap the App, and let us know what you’re quietly quitting this year.

Top 10 Things Washington Residents Are Quietly Done Caring About Inspired from a topic on Reddit , people are just getting fed up, and just 'Being Done' with several things this year. Here are the Top 10! Gallery Credit: tsm/Timmy!