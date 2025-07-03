A Wednesday afternoon fire burned down a church and destroyed several other structures and a vehicle in Moses Lake.

Officials with Grant County Fire District No. 5 say crews responded to the blaze at around 5 p.m. in the 8600 block of Lybbert Drive and arrived at the scene to find the New Bride Missionary Baptist Church fully involved.

The fire had also spread to portions of a neighboring property where it destroyed at least two outbuildings and a vehicle, and also damaged a home.

It took firefighters over an hour to full extinguish the blaze, which reportedly sparked during construction work inside the front entrance of the church.

One person who was inside the church when the fire broke out managed to escape unharmed, and no other injuries were reported.

Officials say the exact cause of the fire is under investigation.