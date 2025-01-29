Is Washington Really Filled With Sports Trolls? Yeah, Thanks Seattle!

I’m not a big sports guy, but I enjoy people-watching and seeing the reactions (good and bad) to what happens to their teams!

I’m not above rooting for the home team either; for us here in Washington, that would be Seattle (Seahawks, Mariners, Kraken, Storm, Sounders, my long-lost Super Sonics); if they’re playing and I’m watching, it’s GO THEM!

But at heart, I’m the shining example of that meme, “I just hope both teams have fun.”

One thing I learned early on in my life, and it seems that when it comes to sports, many have forgotten, that there is such a thing as a ‘Sore Winner.’

Those are the people who talk smack, rile up their rivals, trash talk, and pour salt in the wound of a defeated team, then rub it in! You know, are trolls!

And sad news Washingtonians… we’re full of those trolls! Especially Seattle and Vancouver Fans!

101GreatGoals.com ran a survey of sports fans throughout the country finding out who takes their fandom to toxic levels, especially with the purpose of getting under the skin of others.



“Sports rivalries are deeply embedded in American culture, and while trash talk has always been part of the fun, it’s taken on a new life in the digital age.” – Darren Colebrook 101GreatGoals.

Washington had two cities on the list of 250 of the most sports trolls, as I mentioned above: Seattle and Vancouver.

Seattle broke the top 10, placing it right in the 9th spot. Vancouver is not nearly as bad at the 118th slot.

So, who has the worst sports trolls for fans? Here are the top 10!

#10 – Tampa, Florida

#9 – Seattle, Washington

#8 – Los Angeles, California

#7 – Columbus, Ohio

#6 – Jacksonville, Florida

#5 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

#4 – Atlanta, Georgia

#3 – Dallas, Texas

#2 – New York City, New York

#1 – Buffalo, New, York



Are you surprised by the top 10? Tap the App and let us know if you think Seattle deserves to be higher or lower on this list. And for the full list and methodology, visit 101GreatGoals.com.

