Before you know it, you’ll blink and it’ll be Thanksgiving Day. Are you planning on traveling for the holiday? It’s no surprise that you WON’T be the only one on the road, but how many drivers will be out there clogging the freeways just to share a turkey leg with family? When should YOU hit the road to better avoid all the other holiday shoppers? We have those details for you below.

Traveling For Thanksgiving In Washington

If you’re traveling for the big Turkey Day, and you plan to drive, the only good thing is that most of the travel is filled with beautiful scenery, no matter where you're going in the Washington.

lake photo, car mirror. Monica Hudec via Unsplash loading...

Unless you’re coming up from Oregon, and you see the Evergreen State sign surrounded by brown mountains, but even that has a certain charm.

But getting into the hustle and bustle of freeway interchanges can be such a pain. In many instances, there’s no way to avoid going on those routes, but at least you can know the better times to travel. Hopefully, our little list below can help you plan ahead, not only when to head out to visit friends and family for the holidays, but when to plan your return trek home.

country road in washington state. trees Gulnaz Sh. via Unsplash loading...

What Are your Plans For Thanksgiving?

Will you be traveling for the mashed potatoes and stuffing? Will you be cracking a wishbone with your family and loved ones? If you are traveling, and you have any tips, Tap the App and share them with us. We’d love to know.

Or are you doing the smart thing, staying home, and hosting Thanksgiving? No matter what you do and how you spend Thursday the 27th, be safe.

