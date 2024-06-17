Pair of Puppies are chosen as Wenatchee Valley Pets of the Week

Kiara and Kovu are the happiest sibling puppies you'll ever meet. With boundless energy and a playful spirit, they will entertain you for hours.

They think everyone they meet are the best people in the world so they are all wiggles and love when they greet you.

Both are polite with other dogs, eager to please, and very affectionate.

Kiara and Kovu are ready to start puppy training and learn their manners and leash skills which will be the foundation for a lifetime of good behavior.

The puppies don't have to be adopted together and are both eagerly waiting for their furever families and the start of a wonderful life together.

Kiara and Kovu

Breed: Shepherd mix

Age: 3-6 months

Sex: Female and Male

Animal ID WVHS-A-24456 & WVHS-A-24458

To adopt either Kiara, Kovu or any of the other adoptable dogs at Wenatchee Humane Society (WVHS), the shelter is open for adoptions Thursday through Tuesday, 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. WVHS is closed on Wednesdays, except for adoptions by appointment.