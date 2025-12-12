What kind of cookies are you leaving out for Santa on December 24th? Something homemade? Something store-bought? Whatever type you leave out, make sure you like them, so you can finish the rest on Christmas morning! And if you get one of these 12 types, you probably won’t need to ask for help in devouring them!

12 Favorite Types Of Cookies In Washington

Below you’ll find the best of the best when it comes to cookies, and the types that we really enjoy in Washington. If we enjoy them, odds are Santa will, too.

Cookies By Elves For Elves

While my wife and I were shopping, she went to grab a pack of cookies. I asked why? If we’re getting the fun junk food, I’d much rather have Doritos. She, with the seriousness of a lady with lip botox standing under mistletoe, said they were for Santa.

I then pointed out that getting cookies made by Keebler may be seen as mean this time of year, especially to give to Santa.

Now, she went from looking serious to looking confused.

I explained how buying Keebler cookies (no matter how good they might be) is pushing Elf-inequality. That’s like rubbing it in the faces of Santa’s elves, by the Keebler elves saying ‘Ha-Ha, we have FULL TIME JOBS, not just seasonal’!



Needless to say, we bought the cookies and Doritos. We’ll see what Santa enjoys more on Christmas Eve. But what kind of cookies are you leaving out for Santa? One of these 12 most popular cookies in Washington state?

So what are you leaving out for Santa? What is your favorite type of cookie? Homemade or store-bought? Tap the App and let us know.

