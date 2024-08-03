Tacoma is the third largest city in the state of Washington.

It has close to 220,000 residents, and is known in local circles by its nicknames which includes The City of Destiny.

My first trip to Tacoma included a stop at a New Kids on the Block concert at the Tacoma Dome. The crowd was so wild and excited, I thought our bleacher stands were going to cave in! What a time!

Years later, I drove up to Tacoma for a family photo shoot with Kariba Photography.

Before we left to head back home, I stopped by the Chihuly Bridge of Glass to "ooh and ahh" at the gorgeous glass art with my young daughter, Willow.

Tacoma has a spirited history. Its oldest bar, The Spar, started off as a saloon and place for local laborers to let loose, get rowdy, play poker, and get handsy with the saloon women.

The city has survived the Prohibition, the Great Depression, the "slums" of the 1930s, and not to mention two world wars, while shining lights above the fray.

Managing life surviving the stark Tacoma side streets and neighborhoods helped it earn yet another nickname, Grit City.

The next time you visit Tacoma, check out these popular local spots:

BEST DATE NIGHT RESTAURANT:

Macaluso's Italian Restaurant in Tacoma, WA Macaluso's Italian Restaurant Google Maps loading...

BEST OUTDOOR SPORTS THING TO DO:

Go to a Tacoma Rainiers minor league baseball game!

Tacoma Rainiers minor league baseball Cheney Stadium Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Google Street View loading...

BEST PLACE TO SEE STARFISH DURING A LOW TIDE:

Point Defiance Marina in Tacoma, WA Point Defiance Marina via Google Maps loading...

Visitors to Tacoma might be interested in learning of some of the cool and notable heavyweights who have ties to Tacoma. Let's take a look at a group of these celebrities who were either born here or grew up in the city.

OH SNAP! 10 Celebs from Tacoma, WA That Might Totally Shock You Tacoma's nicknames include Grit City and The City of Destiny. These 10 celebrities were destined for the big time, either born, raised, or have ties to Tacoma. Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

27 Famous People You Didn't Know Were from Spokane, WA (and Their Zodiac Signs) All of these famous (and in one case, infamous) people were either born in Spokane, lived there for a time, or grew up there. Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby