The Central Washington State Fair begins in September this year, and locals are ready for the fun to begin. Even if you've been to the fair year after year for decades or if this will be your first time going, there's going to be at least a few things you'll be glad you came to see and do!

What is the Central Washington State Fair?

The county fair has been happening at the Yakima Valley Sundome for decades. Come for the fair food, stay for all the cool activities! I have always enjoyed stopping by the Modern Living Building to check out the quilt displays. The little ones love banging on that noisy kettle pot thing they have near the entrance and seeing the cool animal exhibits, and of course, the rides.

What's the big secret? Well, this year the fair will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the "Lamburger Booth." I never realized it had so much history and significance to the fair!

"The beloved Lamburger Booth—the Fair’s longest-running food vendor and a one-of-a-kind tradition that started as a fundraiser for the sheep industry. This century-old icon, run entirely by volunteers, is a huge part of local history—and still uses the original cabbage relish from Goldendale!" - Enigma Marketing

Here are a few highlights the State Fair wants you to know about:

The State Fair Parade floats down Yakima Avenue on Saturday, September 20th

All-new Dairy Milking Parlor with daily demos

Sea Lion Splash – the only traveling sea lion show in the U.S.

Live music from Yakima’s own Isarely Flores

Motorhome Demo Derby, Motocross, and Jet Car Meltdown

When is the Central Washington State Fair?

The fair will run during the last two weeks of September this year, from the 19th through the 28th. This year's theme is, "Cowabunga--It's Fair Time!"

Where is the Central Washington State Fair?

The Fair is held at the Yakima Sundome (1301 Fair Ave, Yakima).

How much are tickets to the Central WA State Fair?

Check here for admission and carnival ride wristband prices.

New Foods to Try This Year at the Central WA State Fair

Wild new fair food this year includes PB&J Chicken Cone and Bacon Ranch Fries.

Speaking of food, how about those deep-fried onion rings!