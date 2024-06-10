8 Must-See Concerts Coming to Central WA State Fair This Fall '24

The CWSF State Fair is back in 2024 featuring top musical acts playing our favorite music!

As you may have already heard, the theme for this year's county fair is "Harvest the Fun!"

2024 Fair Logo Harvest the Fun

I can't wait to try out the new food that was just announced on the State Fair Park website. They had me at Mac 'n Cheese BBQ Boats and Barbie Funnel Cakes!

What else do you need to know about the new changes coming to the Central Washington State Fair this year? What about the fact that there's going to be a new carnival ride called, The Khaos! It will be spinning and swinging from side to side.

"The Khaos is the brand NEW super-spectacular ride...Passengers are secured by over-the-shoulder harnesses into the ride section which resembles a claw...and provides a spectacular light and music show." - State Fair Park

Also new fair opening hours of operation: Monday – Thursday at 2:00 pm and weekends: Friday – Sunday at Noon, a new VIP Parking section ($20.00 per day on a first come first serve basis).

One of the coolest new additions to the fair this year is that there will be no charge for going to the concerts (unless you upgrade to the VIP for $35).

There will be an opening band on some of the nights that you won't want to miss; Huckleberry Road will be the opening band on September 20-22nd; Copper Mountain Band will be the opening band on September 27th-29th.

Let's reveal the concert coming to the fair this year but first, please take our poll.

With the 2024 fair theme, "Harvest the Fun!", there's something for music lovers of all kinds of genres!

We have at least eight reasons to celebrate the county fair rolling back into town this fall. See who's playing this year at State Fair Park for the Fair!

For more info on the fair, contact Kathy Kramer, CVE, CFEE, CMP (she's the President & CEO) at (509) 248-7160 x200.

