Enjoy Washington State Parks for Free on These 2025 Dates

You won't need a $35 Discover Pass or Day Pass or a Northwest Forest Pass to enjoy one of Washington's 100+ state parks on one of the upcoming Fee-Free Days.

This gift won't apply if you're going camping there, though, so plan your trip accordingly.

It doesn't matter if you're going on a short road trip from the Tri-Cities, Wenatchee, Yakima, or beyond; there are several national and state parks (10?) to see in the Central and Southeastern parts of Washington. National Forests are included in the free day status, too, as KOMO News reports.

What's the difference between discover pass and a Northwest Forest pass?

The Northwest Forest Pass regularly costs 30 bucks and will get you into any of the 16 national forest locations in Washington and Oregon, too. The pass covers any day-use recreational activities for each passholder.

The Discover Pass is good for one year from the date of purchase.

"The Discover Pass offers you access to millions of acres of state recreation lands in Washington, including:

More than 100 developed state parks

More than 350 primitive recreation sites, including campgrounds and picnic areas

Nearly 700 water-access points

Nearly 2,000 miles of designated water and land recreation trails

More than 80 natural areas

More than 30 wildlife areas" - Discover Pass

H3: Activities you can do in a state or national park or national Forest

Picnic, hike, etc.

Save the Dates for Free Access to Washington State Parks in 2025

April 19: First day of National Park Week

April 22: Earth Day

June 7-8: Free Fishing Weekend

June 14: National Get Outdoors Day

June 19: Juneteenth

July 16: Bureau of Land Management's Birthday

August 4: Anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act

August 9: Smokey Bear's Birthday

September 27: National Public Lands Day

October 10: World Mental Health Day

November 11: Veterans Day