News is spreading that some Forever 21 stores are closing across America, including one that was recently noticed in Washington State.

Check on your strong friends because they might be hurting right now (like me)!

Forever 21 is one of my favorite stores to shop for cute clothes for my teenage daughter. She loves their print tees and all the stuff they have placed in rows near the registers. She is going to be bummed out that many Forever 21 stores are closing, as am I!

Forever 21 at Columbia Mall in Kennewick: A Look Inside (and Some Fun Facts) Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby

Are All Forever 21 Stores Permanently Closing in WA? Let's Start with the One in Yakima Valley

We shop at the Forever 21 location in Union Gap at Valley Mall. It's a place that we love walking around in (I love going to Auntie Ann's to use my AARP discount and Bath & Body Works for some great smelling foam hand soaps. We always stop in at Forever 21 to see what new fashion they have for grabs.

Forever 21 Valley Mall in Union Gap Bobby Mendoza loading...

Nothing Is Forever, Even at Forever 21?

I keep seeing the tagline, "Nothing is forever," in comments on Facebook, and while that seems to be true for shoppers this year, I am hoping that Forever 21 will at least maintain an online presence. JoAnn Fabrics & Crafts stores recently announced they are doing this. I remember when Tower Records went out of business years ago and they are still an online store, so there's hope!

Forever 21 at Valley Mall in Union Gap Is Going Out of Business Bobby Mendoza loading...

I am waiting to hear back from my friend who works in management at Valley Mall for a public comment about the F21 store closure. I will keep you posted and let you know what I find out, including what plans they might have for the current store space at the mall.

