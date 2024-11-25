City Of Wenatchee Hires Private Security To Patrol Locomotive Park

The City of Wenatchee has retained the services of a private security company to help it patrol several locations that have been the target of ongoing vandalism and other issues.

Agents with Pacific Security are primarily working the area of Locomotive Park after a sizeable homeless encampment was cleared there earlier this month.

City Administrator, Laura Gloria, says a recent project to install fencing to deter property crimes at the park provided the onus for hiring the security detail.

"The City did hire twenty-four-hour, seven-days-a-week coverage for security for Locomotive Park and other areas of our city. Specifically it was for the construction project. We were concerned about vandalism and materials or equipment being stolen, so that was really the reason why decided to have them there, is to make sure that the site was secure during our project."

Gloria says there are currently two security guards working detail in Locomotive Park and elsewhere in the city, and there are plans to keep them in place through the end of the year with the possibility of adding them long-term.

"The piece of this for us is just to have eyes out there. They're not armed officials. They're simply keeping an eye out in the event someone needs assistance or in case there is something happening then they can call RiverCom or the appropriate first responders for assistance. But really it's just more eyes on the street for us."

Gloria adds that having the City's commissioned police officers work the security detail was too cost prohibitive and would have taken them away from other essential duties.

The City is paying Pacific roughly $75,000 for about 60 days of service to end 2024, and the City Council is expected to take up the issue of keeping them on permanently in the weeks ahead.

Thus far, Gloria says there have been no instances of vandalism or other crimes at the locations where the security personnel have been deployed.