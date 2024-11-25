Wenatchee Foothills Trails that lie north of 5th street will close December 2nd until April 1, 2025 for protection of important wildlife habitat.

The Sage Hills trails system will close to all outdoor recreation on Monday to protect mule deer herds that graze in the area during the winter months.

The closures include: the Sage Hills trails and parking areas of Horse Lake, Day Drive, and Number One Canyon Road.

Mule deer migrate from higher elevations down to the Wenatchee Foothills starting in December. Their numbers peak in March.

Chelan PUD manages 960-acres in the Home Water Wildlife Preserve in the heart of Sage Hills as required by its federal license to operate Rock Island Dam.

Chelan-Douglas Land Trust and the City of Wenatchee also close public access to trails on over 2,200 acres of open space adjacent to Home Water Wildlife Preserve to provide additional winter range for mule deer. The seasonal closure affects the Sage Hills and Horse Lake Reserve trail systems.

The Saddle Rock and Castle Rock Natural Areas and Jacobson Preserve are options that remain open to hikers over the winter.

A good reference point to keep in mind is the dividing line for trail closures is Fifth Street in Wenatchee. All of the foothill trails that are north of Fifth Street close for the winter, the trails that are south of Fifth Street stay open.

Check the Land Trust’s website for all closure information. Wenatchee Valley TREAD’s website also provides detailed information

