Nationwide Frozen Food Recall Affects Pacific Northwest Shoppers in WA &#038; OR

Nationwide Frozen Food Recall Affects Pacific Northwest Shoppers in WA & OR

goodness.com/Canva

Did you find "wood" in your frozen food? Shoppers Beware

There has been a frozen food recall issued by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This recall affects grocery shoppers nationwide, including here in the Pacific Northwest. FDA officials say some customers have been finding a "wood-like material" substance in some of the frozen foods from Nestlé Corporation.

 

Goodnes.com/Canva
loading...

Nestlé owns several frozen food labels like Stouffer's and Lean Cuisine. Several customers across the country have found unsavory ingredients in their meals, prompting the company to issue a voluntary recall. (See a list of the 4 recalled frozen food items below.)

"Nestlé USA is initiating a voluntary recall of a limited quantity of Lean Cuisine® and STOUFFER’S® frozen meals due to the potential presence of wood-like material." - The Nestlé Corporation via FDA.com

 

Shoppers who find this wood-like material substance in their food are advised not to eat the food and return the item with its packaging back to their grocers.

At Least One Person Has Been Injured

Nestlé says at least one customer who consumed the frozen food has reported a choking incident which they believe is the result of consuming the unknown material inside their container of frozen food. The company is actively seeking answers to determine what exactly happened during the frozen food's production.

Investigations are ongoing by Nestle employees to determine what the wood-like material is and how managed to get inside the food.

Here are the limited quantity batches of recalled food items.

 

Stouffer's Party Size Chicken Lasagna (96 ounce only)

goodnes.com
loading...

See the list off affected batches on the FDA website that has applicable expiration dates and product sku numbers.

 

Lean Cuisine Lemon Garlic Shrimp Stir Fry

kroger.com
loading...

See the list off affected batches on the FDA website that has applicable expiration dates and product sku numbers.

 

Lean Cuisine Butternut Squash Ravioli

goodness.com
loading...

See the list off affected batches on the FDA website that has applicable expiration dates and product sku numbers.

 

Lean Cuisine Spinach Artichoke Ravioli

goodness.com
loading...

See the list off affected batches on the FDA website that has applicable expiration dates and product sku numbers.

 

Guide: Top 5 Counties With The Most Farmland In Washington State

Discover the five counties with the most farmlands in the state of Washington. 

Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals

Washington Mushrooms in My Backyard: Edible or Risky?

Filed Under: food, oregon, recall, safety, washington, Shopping, fda, retail

More From NewsRadio 560 KPQ