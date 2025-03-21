Nationwide Frozen Food Recall Affects Pacific Northwest Shoppers in WA & OR
Did you find "wood" in your frozen food? Shoppers Beware
There has been a frozen food recall issued by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This recall affects grocery shoppers nationwide, including here in the Pacific Northwest. FDA officials say some customers have been finding a "wood-like material" substance in some of the frozen foods from Nestlé Corporation.
Nestlé owns several frozen food labels like Stouffer's and Lean Cuisine. Several customers across the country have found unsavory ingredients in their meals, prompting the company to issue a voluntary recall. (See a list of the 4 recalled frozen food items below.)
"Nestlé USA is initiating a voluntary recall of a limited quantity of Lean Cuisine® and STOUFFER’S® frozen meals due to the potential presence of wood-like material." - The Nestlé Corporation via FDA.com
Shoppers who find this wood-like material substance in their food are advised not to eat the food and return the item with its packaging back to their grocers.
At Least One Person Has Been Injured
Nestlé says at least one customer who consumed the frozen food has reported a choking incident which they believe is the result of consuming the unknown material inside their container of frozen food. The company is actively seeking answers to determine what exactly happened during the frozen food's production.
Investigations are ongoing by Nestle employees to determine what the wood-like material is and how managed to get inside the food.
Here are the limited quantity batches of recalled food items.
Stouffer's Party Size Chicken Lasagna (96 ounce only)
See the list off affected batches on the FDA website that has applicable expiration dates and product sku numbers.
Lean Cuisine Lemon Garlic Shrimp Stir Fry
See the list off affected batches on the FDA website that has applicable expiration dates and product sku numbers.
Lean Cuisine Butternut Squash Ravioli
See the list off affected batches on the FDA website that has applicable expiration dates and product sku numbers.
Lean Cuisine Spinach Artichoke Ravioli
See the list off affected batches on the FDA website that has applicable expiration dates and product sku numbers.
