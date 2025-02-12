America’s Most Popular Fast-Food Chain Has 150 Locations in WA

We love us some fast food here in Washington. I often get envious when I see yet another famous chain has opened up shop in the big cities like Seattle and Spokane, yet not many of them seem to land in Central Washington.

Raising Canes, Shaquille O'Neal's Big Chicken, and even El Pollo Loco have all recently planted a restaurant in places like Renton, Kent, and Shoreline. In N Out Burger has also fried up a Washington location in Ridgefield near Vancouver.

Fortunately (for me), America's most popular fast-food chain has many locations all over Washington State, including where I live!

Who Would Have Guessed This Is America's Most Popular Fast-Food Chain

I scream; you scream! When I first saw that Baskin Robbins is the most popular fast-food chain in the USA, I admit, I was a bit stunned. Really? Ice cream is where it's at, I see.

What's not to love about the BR? They famously have "31 flavors", including my all-time favorite ice cream flavor, Daiquiri Ice. I have loved it since I was a wee kid growing up in Nashville, Tennessee. It was always a treat when my dad would take us there. (Now I can buy Baskin Robbin's Daiquiri Ice at my local grocery store in the frozen food section.)

There are over 150 Baskin Robbins locations in Washington State

Currently, you can find one of the most popular fast-food locations in these Washington cities, but can you guess which city has the most Baskin Robbins locations? I'll give you the top five below.

Here are some other popular places to get ice cream in Washington!

