It seems the Puyallup Tribe in Washington have a big hit on their hands and it's chocolates!

There I was in a private social media group for ladies who love Costco and I saw someone post a photo of some chocolate covered graham crackers they had found near a Costco store close to Rainier Beach. First of all, I was thrilled that someone was representing Washington State inside a huge Facebook group of nearly 80 thousand people.

ǰuʔilabcut čəxʷ Enjoy yourself

One commenter in the group, Linda M S Thomas, said, "[These chocolates] are fabulous. Guess I’ll have to walk on by and resist temptation. They are that good!"

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puyallupchocolates.com Puyallup Chocolates found at Costco

Another member in the group said they were on the search for some and they requested anyone who finds them to put it in the group chat so that everyone can score some of these prized Puyallup Chocolates, based out of Fife, WA.

That's when people in the group piped in that they were located in Washington, too, but haven't seen them yet. There were folks commenting from Tacoma to Yakima to Vancouver, WA.

I haven't seen any at the Costco near me yet (Union Gap), so if you see some, please let me know. I really want to try them. Of course, we can always order some online if need be, or find them on this list of local stores that carry them, like .QFC stores and Costco.

Read More: Items That You Cannot Return to Costco in WA

This ain't my first rodeo trying to find some coveted yummy candy at Costco. Last year, I discovered these Bequet sea salted caramels that were all the rage. They are made by a company in Montana. I loved them so much, I ended up buying two bags of them.

Bequet Sea Salted Caramels found at Costco. Photo Credit: Reesha Cosby Bequet Sea Salted Caramels at Costco