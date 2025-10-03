The Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is planning a prescribed fire on up to 800 acres of state trust lands about 11 miles west of Ellensburg.

The prescribed burn could begin as early as Monday, October 6th

The work will focus on reducing the risk of wildfire by clearing slash and surface-level fuels. It will also reduce the threat of insect and disease outbreaks.

The smoke impacts are expected to be minimal and short-lived compared to the smoke from wildfire, but those who are sensitive to wildfire smoke should be prepared to take precautions in their area.

DNR says safety is paramount when conducting prescribed burns, and changes to the weather conditions may prompt a delay or postponing a burn on short notice.

You can sign up for the new notification system on the DNR burn portal website to receive location-specific alerts about upcoming prescribed burns. The DNR prescribed fire social media account is also a source of updated information about active burn operations.