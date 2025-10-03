The Most Terrifying Bridges to Cross in Washington State
10 Scariest Bridges in Washington (a.k.a. Why Your Palms Are Sweaty and Knees Weak Before You Even Cross)
Washington is home to lush forests, towering mountains, and… bridges that make you question your life choices. Some float (yes, float), some sway, some are barely wide enough for your car, and at least one has a proven history of throwing itself into a river. Here’s the definitive ranking of bridges that will leave you clutching your steering wheel, muttering “nope, nope, nope.”
Evergreen Point Floating Bridge (State Route 520)
- Location: Seattle to Bellevue/Medina, across Lake Washington
- Claim to Fame: Longest and widest floating bridge in the world (because one superlative wasn’t enough).
- Why it’s scary: IT. FLOATS. Like a pool noodle, but with your car on it.
- Conclusion: The engineering is impressive, sure, but deep down everyone crossing is wondering: what if it just… stops floating?
Hood Canal Bridge (State Route 104)
- Location: Olympic Peninsula to Kitsap Peninsula
- Claim to Fame: World’s third-longest floating bridge
- Why it’s scary: See above — floating = not natural.
- Conclusion: Basically, Evergreen’s little sibling. Shorter, but still anxiety-inducing.
Deception Pass Bridge
- Location: Connects Whidbey Island to Fidalgo Island
- Claim to Fame: A gorgeous, historic span over swirling, whirlpool-riddled waters.
- Why it’s scary: 180 feet high. Strong currents. Heavy fog. Oh, and it sways in the wind.
- Conclusion: “Scenic views!” the tourism brochure says. “An unholy combo of height + mist + ocean doom!” your inner monologue replies.
Tacoma Narrows Bridge
- Location: Tacoma (duh)
- Claim to Fame: Home of “Galloping Gertie,” the OG bridge that collapsed in 1940 because it couldn’t handle the wind.
- Why it’s scary: History has a way of sticking in your head. Especially collapse history.
- Conclusion: Sure, the new one is totally safe. That’s exactly what they said in 1940.
White Salmon Bridge
- Location: Columbia River Gorge
- Claim to Fame: Narrow, patched-together, and trafficked by massive trucks.
- Why it’s scary: Metal grates + semis + no real shoulders = white-knuckle driving at its finest.
- Conclusion: “Bridge” is generous. “Stress-test for your brakes and blood pressure” is more accurate.
Astoria–Megler Bridge
- Location: Astoria, OR to Point Ellice, WA (mouth of the Columbia River)
- Claim to Fame: Longest continuous truss bridge in the U.S., stretching 4.1 miles.
- Why it’s scary: High winds that knock over semis, heavy fog, and did we mention no shoulders and no lights at night?
- Conclusion: Nothing says “fun road trip” like a four-mile, pitch-black crossing over an angry river.
Lava Canyon Swinging Bridge (footbridge)
- Location: Mount St. Helens area
- Claim to Fame: A bouncing cable suspension bridge over a canyon.
- Why it’s scary: Every step jiggles. Every gust reminds you gravity is undefeated.
- Conclusion: “Swinging” + “bridge” should never go together. Ever.
Vance Creek Bridge
- Location: Olympic National Forest
- Claim to Fame: Second-highest railway arch bridge in the U.S. (347 feet tall).
- Why it’s scary: Abandoned, rotting planks, falling-apart structure.
- Conclusion: Perfect spot for thrill-seekers… and people with really good health insurance.... or a death wish.
Kirkland’s Truck-Eating Bridge
- Location: Kirkland
- Claim to Fame: Pedestrian bridge with an 11’6” clearance that eats trucks for breakfast.
- Why it’s scary: For truckers, it’s basically a guillotine. Or a can-opener.
- Conclusion: Locals don’t even blink anymore. “Oh, another one? Cool. What’s for lunch?”
Beverly Bridge
- Location: Beverly, WA
- Claim to Fame: 3,000-foot-long historic railroad trestle over the Columbia River, now a pedestrian and bike crossing.
- Why it’s scary: Middle of the river, nowhere to run, endless water below.
- Snark: Great for hikers, bikers, and anyone who enjoys being reminded how tiny and mortal they are.
Final Thought
Washington bridges are marvels of engineering — and masterclasses in producing flop sweat. Whether they float, sway, or just loom in the fog, they remind us of one simple truth: sometimes the scariest part of the journey isn’t the destination, it’s the bridge you must cross to get there.