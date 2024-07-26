You may have heard the news that King County is the healthiest county in Washington state.

“Compared to the national average, King County has a lower rate of premature death and a lower share of adults reporting that they're in poor physical health.” - Axios

Great news for King County residents, but what caught my eye in the data hidden inside the County Health Rankings & Roadmap report** from researchers at the University of Wisconsin, is that Pend-Oreille County has the highest rate of premature death in Washington state. Whoa!

I have lived in Central Washington for over twenty years and I don’t seldom hear any news about Pend-Oreille County, so here are some “fun facts” about this interesting place to live.

Pend-Oreille County (circa 1911) is Washington’s youngest county, the baby of the family, you could say.

Pend-Oreille County is bordered by a Canadian neighbor, Central Kootenay, British Columbia, to its direct north and the state of Idaho to its direct east. Stevens County and Spokane County are its Washington state county neighbors to the south and west, respectively.

The average lifespan in Pend-Oreille is 74 years, therefore, residents in this county have the highest chance of dying before they turn 75.

There is also a higher percentage of child mortality in Pend-Oreille County (90) than the state average (40) and national average (50).

The last available Census record is in 2021, when Pend-Oreille County had around 13,000 residents.

It's hard to believe this beautiful place in Washington has the highest rate of premature death.

The main towns of Pend-Oreille County include Cusik, Ione, Metaline, Metaline Falls, and Newport, its county seat.

You can tour some of the original log cabins and buildings left over from the early days when pioneers wandered into Newport; just visit the Pend-Oreille County Historical Museum.

Stop by to see the old town bell in the town of Ione.

Visit the second oldest bar in Washington state at Kelly’s Bar & Grill, established in 1894.

You can also go fishing and whatnot in the lake.

You can also make like a local and head to Sand Point, Id., for a fun road trip.

Why does Pend-Oreille County have the highest rates of premature death?

One source says it’s because of cancer and heart disease.

**Below is a list of the other findings from the County Health Rankings & Roadmap report of Washington state deaths per 100.000 county residents. (NOTE: There was no 2024 data available for Columbia, Garfield, and Wahkiakum Counties.)

Which rate of Washington state county premature deaths in this report shocked you?

Whatcom: 5800

Pierce: 7200

Yakima: 9400

King: 5100

Mason: 8500

Kitsap: 6100

Jefferson: 7900

Grays Harbor: 10,000

Clallum: 8100

Lewis: 8800

Pacific: 8400

Cowlitz: 9100

Clark: 6300

Skamania: 6900

Klickitat: 7300

Kittitas: 5700

Chelan: 5800

Snohomish: 5800

Skagit: 6600

Douglas: 5300

Okanogan: 9000

Douglas: 5300

Ferry: 11,000

Stevens: 7700

Pend-Oreille: 11,700

Spokane: 7600

Lincoln: 7800

Grant: 7900

Adams: 7500

Whitman: 7200

Franklin: 5700

Benton: 6600

Walla Walla: 6700

Asotin: 8900

Thurston: 6400

Island/San Juan: 3500

