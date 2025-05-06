Actress Reese Witherspoon was recently spotted in Seattle hanging out with billionairess Melinda French-Gates and shopping at Pike Place Market. We don't get that many celebs coming to visit WA, so it was fun to see someone like Reece making the trek to the Pacific Northwest.

If I had seen Reese in Seattle, I might would have squealed in her face. "Do you know who you are?! You are ELLE WOODS!"

F1 Academy Documentary Series US Premiere Event Reese Witherspoon Getty Images

Reese isn't a Washington State-born celeb, she's actually from my home state of Tennessee. I grew up in Nashville and so did she, though I have never known her personally. She graduated from Harpeth Hall, a private school on the outskirts of town. Nashville is a hot spot for spotting celebrities, and I seemed to always be bumping into them--in one case quite literally.

Now that I've got "celebrities" on the brain, I wonder what some of our hometown Washington celebrities have been up to lately. We're about to find out!

My Unexpected Close Brush with a Hot Celeb

In the late 90s, was trying on a leather jacket in a vintage store and checking out my reflection in a mirror, and this hot guy in an Australian accent comes up to me and says he liked my jacket.

I said, "Thanks!" and went back to looking at myself in the mirror.

A few minutes later after the guy left the boutique, the salesclerk comes running up to me and goes, "Do you know who that was?" (I did not.)

"That was KEITH URBAN!" she squealed in my face.

28th Annual American Music Awards Keith Urban Jason Kirk/Getty Images

In the list above, you see that some our beloved Washington State celebs have been pretty busy attending Met Galas, impactful women's summits, major league baseball games, speaking about climate impacts, performing at shoppable livestream concerts, championing anti-poverty causes, hyping up their hit TV shows, and appearing on numerous other red-carpet events.

