The Inland Northwest Chapter of Red Cross is trying to recruit volunteers to fill a number of roles when disaster strikes.

The biggest need is staffing for wildfire response but the roster of volunteers are needed year round and you can volunteer based on your availability and time commitment.

Kari Strain, Red Cross Team Services says the volunteer opportunities range from virtual roles performed remotely or delivering services in person.

A Disaster Duty Officer volunteer works behind-the-scenes on logistics to document incoming disaster notifications, dispatch disaster responders and monitor the response for the appropriate resources. Another role performed remotely is in Disaster Recovery where volunteers follow up on recovery planning services, like referrals for households following a residential fire.

If you like to help people one-on-one, the Disaster Action Team is called upon to help an individual or family displaced by fire, storms or other emergencies. Team members assist with access to shelter, clothing and food. During wildfire season, hundreds of volunteers are needed on the Ready Red Cross Shelter or Feeding Volunteer teams if disasters strike.

Strain says there are a wide range of additional volunteer positions available based on someone's interest and time commitment, from teaching community CPR classes to spiritual support services at a disaster scene.

To learn more about volunteer opportunities with the Northwest Region of the American Red Cross, visit the Red Cross website or contact Kari Strain (509) 679-8795 or by email; JoinUsNW@redcross.org

