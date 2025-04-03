I am the happiest person in the world right now because I just checked out the list of bands coming to the Washington State Fair in August and one of my all-time favorite bands is performing! Wait until I reveal the big concert lineup they have so far--I think you'll get excited like me. Keep reading!

What kind of music are you into?

Heads up: this year, they have a good lineup if you're into country, classic rock, pop, indie-pop, R&B, and comedy.

Heads up: Mercer Island native Joel McHale is performing at the WA State Fair on 9/20/25!

When is the Washington State Fair 2025?

The Puyallup Fair concerts begin on my birthday, August 29th, with Toto, Christopher Cross (who doesn't love that song, Sailing?), and Men At Work. That's going to be such a fun show, and I will be there with bell (bottoms) on! It runs Friday, August 29th thru September 21st. (FYI: The Fair is closed on Tuesdays and Wednesday, September 3rd.)

I will be updating this list if the Fair releases any more concert dates.

This is the 125th year of the Puyallup Fair, so they are going all out to bring bands that people will actually want to pay for and see.

I unexpectedly got giddy when I saw who's playing at the Fair first. For starters, T-Pain is one of the people on the list. That's huge (at least to me). He's got so many great songs; it's going to be one hit after the next during his entire show!

This sure beats going to a concert and you have to sit through the artist singing B-side songs that you and nobody else has listened to, just so that you can hear that ONE big hit song they have.

T-Pain is not the reason I'm so excited for the Puyallup Fair** though. Can I tell you a secret? I am one of TOTO's biggest fans, well, the biggest fan of TWO of their hit songs: Hold the Line and Africa.

Hold the Line is the most epic air guitar song, and I'd love to play that on Rock Band if they have it!

In the spirit of transparency, however, I couldn't tell you any of their other songs Toto sings--except for Rosanna, which I have never been a fan of. At. All.

**The Washington State Fair is also affectionately known as the Puyallup Fair.

